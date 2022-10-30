Ashlee Simpson’s Super-Rare Full Family Photo Shows Coolness Clearly Runs in Their Genes

Ashlee Simpson just gave her fans an early Halloween treat: a super-rare, full family photo that shows the adorable (and super cool) family in action!

On Oct 29, Simpson uploaded a series of photos (including a super-rare full family photo!) to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much 🥳.”

In the first photo, we see Simpson, her husband Evan Ross, and their beautiful blended family smiling together. We see Simpson’s first son Bronx, whom she shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, who’s rocking a darker casual look, little fashionista Jagger who’s wearing a space-age costume we adore, and Ziggy Blu looking so adorable in his mama’s arms!

Then we get a snapshot of Ziggy Blu’s spooky and adorable Halloween-themed birthday cake, followed by a snapshot of him in an all-white bounce house!

First off, happy belated birthday to little Ziggy! Secondly, we love seeing them all together in this adorable snapshot, and it goes to show that they really are one of the coolest A-list families in Hollywood.

Simpson gave birth to her and ex-husband Wentz’s son Bronx, 13, in Nov. 2008. However, she and Wentz split up soon after in 2011. Simpson started dating Ross in mid-2013, eventually marrying in Aug. 2014 and welcoming two children named Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2. Related story Kim Kardashian Dropped an Adorable New Photo of Her Kids Decked Out for Halloween: ‘Icons’

In a recent interview with US Magazine, Simpson talked about her favorite time of year to spend as a family. “From Halloween to Christmas is my favorite time of year. It’s a great time for us to get together as a family and spend time celebrating!” She also said that her kids have their costumes narrowed down, saying, “My son Ziggy is deciding between a Bamm-Bamm costume [from The Flintstones] and a dinosaur. My daughter, Jagger, wants to be a zombie cheerleader or Wednesday Addams [from the Addams Family].”

