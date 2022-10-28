Kim Kardashian Dropped an Adorable New Photo of Her Kids Decked Out for Halloween: ‘Icons’

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from the past for her kids’ Halloween costumes this year, and they look just as iconic as the icons they’re dressed as.
Sharing the throwback-inspired costumes on Instagram, the mom of four dropped a stunning photo of all four of her kids, with North, 9, dressed as Aaliyah; Saint, 6, as Snoop Dogg; Chicago, 4, as Sade; and Psalm, 3, as Eazy E. To say they each nailed their music icon look is a massive understatement.
Kim shared individual shots of each of her kids as well — Chicago looks so sweet in a denim outfit with gold accessories and cowboy boots, with her hair in a long braid to emulate a tiny Sade. Psalm gave the camera his best mean mug while wearing khaki pants, a loose black jacket, black fingerless gloves and sunglasses, and a Compton hat for a pint-sized Eazy E ensemble.
North proved she may follow in Aunt Kendall‘s shoes with a future in modeling — the eldest Kardashian West child embodied Aaliyah shockingly well, wearing a head-to-toe Tommy Hilfinger outfit as a nod to one of the singer’s most iconic looks. Psalm pulled up with his best Snoop impression: two hands raised in the “love” sign, hair in braids, and a plaid shirt buttoned all the way to the top.
Kim added a few other shots to the carousel: one of North and Saint looking annoyed at Psalm being goofy, one of North giving serious model eyes (or as Tyra Banks coined it, a “smize”) to the camera, another candid shot of North, Saint, and Chicago looking relaxed, followed by another of the three siblings all looking very model-esque, and a final collage of the original inspo pics behind their icon-inspired looks.
With today still being a few days before Halloween, we’re hoping this is just the first of a few Kardashian Halloween looks in store for this year’s holiday — we’re keeping our eyes peeled and our fingers crossed for additional costumes in the coming days.
Before you go, check out these kids’ costumes that should be avoided at all costs.
Leave a Comment