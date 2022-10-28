Kim Kardashian Dropped an Adorable New Photo of Her Kids Decked Out for Halloween: ‘Icons’

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from the past for her kids’ Halloween costumes this year, and they look just as iconic as the icons they’re dressed as.

Sharing the throwback-inspired costumes on Instagram, the mom of four dropped a stunning photo of all four of her kids, with North, 9, dressed as Aaliyah; Saint, 6, as Snoop Dogg; Chicago, 4, as Sade; and Psalm, 3, as Eazy E. To say they each nailed their music icon look is a massive understatement.

Kim shared individual shots of each of her kids as well — Chicago looks so sweet in a denim outfit with gold accessories and cowboy boots, with her hair in a long braid to emulate a tiny Sade. Psalm gave the camera his best mean mug while wearing khaki pants, a loose black jacket, black fingerless gloves and sunglasses, and a Compton hat for a pint-sized Eazy E ensemble.

North proved she may follow in Aunt Kendall‘s shoes with a future in modeling — the eldest Kardashian West child embodied Aaliyah shockingly well, wearing a head-to-toe Tommy Hilfinger outfit as a nod to one of the singer’s most iconic looks. Psalm pulled up with his best Snoop impression: two hands raised in the “love” sign, hair in braids, and a plaid shirt buttoned all the way to the top.

Kim added a few other shots to the carousel: one of North and Saint looking annoyed at Psalm being goofy, one of North giving serious model eyes (or as Tyra Banks coined it, a “smize”) to the camera, another candid shot of North, Saint, and Chicago looking relaxed, followed by another of the three siblings all looking very model-esque, and a final collage of the original inspo pics behind their icon-inspired looks.

With today still being a few days before Halloween, we're hoping this is just the first of a few Kardashian Halloween looks in store for this year's holiday — we're keeping our eyes peeled and our fingers crossed for additional costumes in the coming days.

