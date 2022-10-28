Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Picture of ‘Dreamboat’ Son Ozzie 

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore’s newborn baby Oscar “Ozzie” Bennet is enjoying the good life. The This Is Us star recently shared a photo of her “dreamboat” baby with his arms up in a fully relaxed pose, and the cuteness is almost too much to handle!

“One week with this dreamboat. You’ve absolutely changed the game, Ozzie,” Moore captioned a picture on Instagram yesterday. Ozzie is wrapped in a cozy blue blanket as he sleeps with his head resting on his little hands. From his chubby cheeks to his dark brown hair, he is so adorable!

The This Is Us star, who shares Ozzie and 1-year-old August “Gus” Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith, also shared an update on how things are going for her as a new mom of two.

“Yes, I’m exhausted and covered in spit up and feeding you nonstop but I’m so grateful and soaking in every second of this time,” she said. The actress is nothing if not relatable. I remember those whirlwind newborn days well. They are exhausting, but they do go by so fast. As a veteran mom, Moore already knows how important it is for her to soak it all in!

“❤️❤️❤️,” Billy Eichner commented on the post. Busy Phillipps wrote, “Mandy. Pure love.❤️”

“That. Pose. Dreamboat is right 🤍🤍🤍,” someone else wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith announced their baby news on Oct. 22, writing, “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Earlier this week, they shared a photo of their 20-month-son Gus meeting his baby brother. Moore wrote in the caption, “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎.”

Such a cute little family!

