Drew Barrymore & Victoria Beckham’s Daughters Met at the Park Accidentally — & The Story Is So Cute

Making new friends through your kids is one of the perks of being a mom — even for celebrities. Drew Barrymore experienced this firsthand on a trip to London, when her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, who she shares with ex Will Kopelman, accidentally ran into Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper Seven, 11. The chance meeting led to a sweet friendship, and the story is so heartwarming.

“On a personal level, I’d had both my daughters, Olive and Frankie, and I went to London and it was the last film I made,” Barrymore explained in a preview for today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And one day my daughter went to a park, and you know we didn’t know anybody there, and she made a friend, and I was so excited that she made a friend…it turned out to be your daughter Harper.”

Beckham responded, “I have to say Harper’s always loved playing with your girls because they’re such adorable little girls.”

“And Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls,” the fashion designer, who shares Harper, and sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, with husband David Beckham, added.

How sweet is that? The girls made an instant connection, and it turns out their moms are both A-list celebrities. We love seeing that real, authentic connection that happened despite their parents’ fame, not because of it!

Also in the interview, Barrymore complimented Beckham's kids.

“I have never in my life met children who are as well behaved, kind, generous, humorous,” Barrymore said, adding, “What’s good parenting advice because you have raised such kind, generous kids?”

“Thank you,” Beckham responded. “It’s the greatest compliment, because I love what I do professionally but for me being a good mom is the most important job for me. I always say to Harper, ‘It doesn’t matter who is the cleverest girl in school…what matters is who is the kindest and sweetest girl in the classroom.’”

Barrymore and Beckham aren’t the only ones who are friends through their kids. Jessica Simpson’s 10-year-old daughter Maxwell is friends with Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North. Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore are friends, and so are their kids. And Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia, 3, is apparently friends with Queen Latifah, which is the coolest duo, ever!

Tune in Friday, Oct. 28, to watch the full interview with Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham on The Drew Barrymore Show.

