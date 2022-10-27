Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Has the Best Hairstyles & We’re Saving Them for Inspiration

When it comes to helping Banks get ready for the day, Hilary Duff doesn’t phone it in. The 4-year-old has an impeccable style sense, but we are most impressed with her hair. Her long, blond locks — which are identical to her mama’s! — are always done in the cutest way, and we can’t get enough! Duff posted several pictures of Banks, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, for her birthday Tuesday, and you’ll want to pay special attention to all the cute ‘dos.

In the first one, a smiling Banks is sitting on bleachers outside (maybe at a baseball field?) and she is grinning for her mom. Her hair is up in a bun, with one curly piece hanging down by her face. She also has a yellow bow tied at the top for extra peppiness.

In the next, Banks’ hair is up in two space buns, with her hair parted down the middle. She has little wispy hairs on each side of her face, and a scrunchie is wrapped around each bun. She’s also wearing the cutest floral overalls and showing off her artwork!

In another picture, Banks is sitting next to her older brother Luca, 10, who Duff shares with ex Mike Comrie. She’s wearing a pink bow in her hair this time and a cozy sweater. In another picture, Banks sits next to her younger sister Mae, 1, who Duff also shares with Koma. In this one, she’s wearing a long floral dress with a cardigan, and her long curly hair is half down, half up, tied at the crown of her head with a pink scrunchie. Literally every hairstyle is adorable!

There are also photos of Banks with her wet hair right out of the shower, one with her hair straight, tied back at the top with a small elastic, and one in just a simple bun, bangs pulled back. She’s smiling in almost all of the pictures and looking so cute.

"B•A•N•K•S~ you emit the most powerful sparkly happy essence I've ever been around !!!" the How I Met Your Father star wrote in the caption. "The unicorn of our family. The stories we have on you bring us the most joy!"

She continued, “Keep lighting up the world baby girl! 4 years with you have gone by in a blink! And every moment is cherished… happy birthday to a really cool kid 💞we love you maximum.”

Many people commented on the post, including some of Duff’s celeb friends.

“HBD Banks!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Mandy Moore. Ashley Tisdale commented, “Happy birthday banks!!!”

Others offered well-wishes, too. “Bank!!!! The raddest little 4 year old 🎉🎉🎉,” someone wrote.

“She looks like such a mini-Hilary! So cute!” said another.

Last week, the Younger star shared a picture of Banks in a plaid ensemble, hair up in a mauve scrunchie, writing, “For one day of my life I’d like to be as cool as Banks Bair.”

She is truly an icon!

