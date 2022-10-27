Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition.

“Tummy Time on my chest 💕,” he wrote.

In the pictures, the baby is wearing a red-and-black leopard print outfit and holding herself up on her dad’s chest. Her cute brown hair is all messy like she just woke up from a nap. Her unique position allows her to get some snuggles and make eye contact with her daddy, which is so sweet.

“I can’t believe her cheekies! Lucy is so adorable 😍,” one person commented.

Another said, “The best! She looks very strong. My son was not a fan of tummy time! ❤️”

“Yes, Lucy!!❤️ Already rocking a fabulous animal print outfit!! Precious time with this sweet girl!!” said someone else. Related story Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper Hilariously Lament What Weekends Are Like As Parents & We Feel Seen

This is a great way to do tummy time with your babies! According to Nemours Children’s Health, you can lay your baby belly-down on your chest or across your lap for just a few minutes at a time, several times a day starting when they are a newborn. This helps them strengthen their neck and shoulder muscles, eventually leading to greater head control and building the stepping stones for crawling down the road!

The Watch What Happens Live! host, who is also dad to Ben, 3, often posts adorable moments of his daughter. She looked “sweet as pie” in a floral romper in September, and she made the funniest faces when Cohen sang to her back in July. She’s got tons of personality coming out already, and we are totally here for it!

These celebrity moms all welcomed their bundles of joy after 40.