Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Reportedly Wants to Be ‘Present’ in Their Son’s Life

Despite his rocky relationship with ex Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is reportedly ready to step up and be “present” in their son’s life. The two already share daughter True, 4, and welcomed a baby boy in July, whose name hasn’t been revealed.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” a source told Us Weekly yesterday.

They continued that there’s “no question” that Thompson is an involved dad, despite his other shortcomings.

“He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the insider told the outlet. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

Here’s a quick recap: Thompson and Kardashian decided to have another baby together in Nov. 2021, who was conceived via surrogate. One month later, Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for paternity support of baby Theo, who she conceived with Thompson in March 2021, the same month that he and Kardashian went public about getting back together. Thompson is also a dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote in an Instagram Story, per Buzzfeed News. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

After TMZ reported the news that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby number 2, a rep told PEOPLE, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

In an episode of The Kardashians in September, Kardashian revealed that Thompson had proposed but she turned him down.

“I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone, and that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,” she said about her reason for the denial.

She went on to say, “As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth, I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

Even though Thompson is seemingly allergic to commitment, Kardashian reportedly does appreciate how much he loves his kids.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”

Here’s hoping that’s true! Being there for your kids is the most important thing you can do.

Here's hoping that's true! Being there for your kids is the most important thing you can do.