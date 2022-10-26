Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Mandy Moore’s Son Gus Is the Happiest ‘Big Bro’ in New Photo with Baby Ozzie

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Plus Icon
Mandy Moore/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
(FILE) Ashley Graham pregnant with first child with husband Justin Ervin. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 24: Director Justin Ervin and wife/model Ashley Graham arrive at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 24 Feb 2019 Pictured: Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA482988_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff wears a flowered yellow print dress as leaving the Today Show in New York City. 18 May 2022 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA858939_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Hudson, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, sons at arrivals for KUNG FU PANDA 3 Premiere, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres (formerly Grauman''s), Los Angeles, CA January 16, 2016. Photo By: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection
Celebrity Kids Who Are Close With Their Siblings 10 Images

You haven’t seen joy until you’ve looked at the picture of Mandy Moore’s son August “Gus” Harrison, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, meeting his baby brother, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett. The This Is Us star shared the sweetest snapshot of the special moment on Instagram today, featuring the 20-month-old boy lovingly gazing down at the newborn. This one is definitely frame-worthy!

“Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎,” Moore captioned the sweet photo. The new family of four are sitting on Moore and Goldsmith’s bed, with Gus in the center. The little boy is propped up with pillows behind him, as Goldsmith carefully presents the little bundle of joy to Gus. The toddler is looking down at Ozzie with the widest grin that reaches his eyes, just totally in love with the precious baby.

Moore and Goldsmith have equally bright smiles on their tired faces, and it’s just so sweet. There’s nothing like sibling love! 

As a mom of brothers, I’m sobbing. This is one of those distinctive moments that you know you’ll look back on — even while you’re still living it — every time your kids fight or get frustrated with each other. You’ll remember that deep down they love each other so much and have since the very first moment they met. I love that Moore had this moment, too, and it was captured on camera so beautifully.

Many people commented on the adorable picture.

“Buddies,” Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma said. Julianne Hough wrote, “Heaven wow!”

Chef Gaby Dalkin commented, “THE ACTUAL CUTEST.”

“Congratulations!!! There’s no greater feeling than watching your ‘big’ kid hold your little one, 🥰❤️🥰” celebrity stylist Lindsey Dupuis wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith announced baby Ozzie’s arrival on Oct. 22 with a sweet Instagram post.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore wrote.

The “In Real Life” singer continued, “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”

This growing family is cute beyond words. We can’t wait to see the many other precious moments they share in the future!

SheKnows spoke exclusively to the celebs we love to get the dirt on the inspiration behind their baby name choices!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad