Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’

Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.

“Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you,” the American Idol judge wrote on Instagram early this morning. “38 and grateful ♥️🎂.”

She also shared a photo of Daisy’s little hand on top of her mom’s, whose hand is resting on Bloom’s hand. Perry is wearing a gold bracelet and a diamond bracelet, and Bloom has a gold chain bracelet around his wrist. It looks like a team spirit photo, like their hands were all stacked up and they were going to shout, “Go Perry-Blooms!” (or something else super cute) afterward.

“My ❤️’s,” Bloom commented on the photo.

Others were loving seeing that sweet glimpse of their baby.

“Omg little daisy’s hand 🥺🤍,” one person wrote. Another said, “Lil daisy’s hand 😭😭😭❤️.” Related story Katy Perry & Thomas Rhett Became Fast Friends After Bonding Over Their Kids & It's the Sweetest Friendship Origin Story

Bloom also shared a special birthday tribute to his fiancée on Instagram. The two went out to dinner, and he shared a cute selfie. Perry wore her dark hair slicked back with a green cold-shoulder flower dress. The Red Right Hand star had on a simple tan t-shirt with his dark hair also tied back.

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉,” he wrote.

Perry commented, “Love you to Pluto and back.”

These two are the cutest! We can’t get enough of this mom and dad. Though honestly, it’s a public service that they don’t post updates of their family of three often — because our hearts couldn’t take the cuteness.

Before you go, check out Ryan Reynolds’ very best girl dad moments.

