Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Wear Matching Outfits with Baby Malti to Celebrate Diwali

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Plus Icon
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose in Perfect Moment clothing to celebrate their investment in the luxury fashion and sportswear brand. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. Photo credit: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1178 -- Pictured: Nick Jonas -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration. 07 Aug 2022 Pictured: Nick Jonas. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA884774_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The biggest light at Diwali this year was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie! The 9-month-old wore matching outfits with her parents to celebrate the Festival of Lights over the weekend, and the whole family looked absolutely adorable!

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️,” the “Leave Before You Love Me” singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali

He also shared several pictures of their celebration, including their baby girl. Chopra wore a gorgeous cream sari with flower embroidery and a gold bra underneath, paired with glittering drop earrings. Baby Malti matched in a cream sari with white embroidered flowers and a white headband. She also wore earrings and so many cute bracelets. Jonas was dressed in a cream dhoti kurta with matching embroidery.

Diwali is a five-day celebration of good over evil. Its typically celebrated with delicious food, fireworks, colored sand, and special candles and lamps (you can teach your kids more about Diwali with the help of National Geographic Kids). The Dancing With Myself judge also shared a picture of the family sitting on the floor. Chopra is lighting a candle with Malti in her lap. The baby girl is turned to cuddle with her mama and she’s also reaching out to hold her dad’s hand in the super sweet moment.

The Citadel star also posted pictures from Diwali.

“Love, peace and prosperity to all,” she wrote on Instagram. “From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light 🪔🙏🏽❤️.”

Chopra also shared photos with her sweet mom holding baby Malti.

In an interview with PEOPLE in June, Jonas revealed that he and Chopra are teaching their daughter about her different cultures.

“It’s really important to us that our daughter has an upbringing that is representative of our family and the things we love about [my wife’s] Indian culture and my American culture,” he said.

What a lucky little girl to get to experience twice as many holidays, cultures, and family traditions!

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

