Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Wear Matching Outfits with Baby Malti to Celebrate Diwali

The biggest light at Diwali this year was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie! The 9-month-old wore matching outfits with her parents to celebrate the Festival of Lights over the weekend, and the whole family looked absolutely adorable!

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️,” the “Leave Before You Love Me” singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali”

He also shared several pictures of their celebration, including their baby girl. Chopra wore a gorgeous cream sari with flower embroidery and a gold bra underneath, paired with glittering drop earrings. Baby Malti matched in a cream sari with white embroidered flowers and a white headband. She also wore earrings and so many cute bracelets. Jonas was dressed in a cream dhoti kurta with matching embroidery.

Diwali is a five-day celebration of good over evil. Its typically celebrated with delicious food, fireworks, colored sand, and special candles and lamps (you can teach your kids more about Diwali with the help of National Geographic Kids). The Dancing With Myself judge also shared a picture of the family sitting on the floor. Chopra is lighting a candle with Malti in her lap. The baby girl is turned to cuddle with her mama and she’s also reaching out to hold her dad’s hand in the super sweet moment.

The Citadel star also posted pictures from Diwali.

“Love, peace and prosperity to all,” she wrote on Instagram. “From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light 🪔🙏🏽❤️.” Related story Priyanka Chopra Shares The Sweetest Picture of Baby Malti Enjoying New York City

Chopra also shared photos with her sweet mom holding baby Malti.

In an interview with PEOPLE in June, Jonas revealed that he and Chopra are teaching their daughter about her different cultures.

“It’s really important to us that our daughter has an upbringing that is representative of our family and the things we love about [my wife’s] Indian culture and my American culture,” he said.

What a lucky little girl to get to experience twice as many holidays, cultures, and family traditions!

