Gwen Stefani Embraces Classic Fall Fun at a Pumpkin Patch With Her Sons

Gwen Stefani enjoyed a laid-back Sunday full of fall fun with her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The singer stopped by a pumpkin patch with her boys and her eldest son’s girlfriend for a classic afternoon of pumpkin picking ahead of Halloween. She looked casual and chic in baggy khaki pants, a fitted white tank top, a baseball cap with “Cowboy Hat” printed across it, massive gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, a white crossbody bag, and a striped button-up tied around her waist.

.@blakeshelton and @gwenstefani are making the most out of their blended family life. https://t.co/bv8BGeUxjZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 24, 2022

Her sons wore relaxed clothing as well, with Apollo in a monochromatic red Vans outfit and Kingston in baggy maroon joggers and a black hoodie — see the photos HERE. Hollywood Life reports that Zuma was present for the family outing, while Stefani’s country crooner husband, Blake Shelton, was absent for the occasion.

Stefani and her brood of boys weren’t the only famous family to get in the spooky spirit this past weekend — the Kardashian clan also had a fun night of frights at the Nights of the Jack Halloween lights and display show in Los Angeles. It seems like everyone is eager to maximize the festivities of fall before Halloweekend comes and goes this weekend — celebrities, they’re just like us!

