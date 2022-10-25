This Reddit Dad Made the Worst Mistake With His Pregnant Wife & All Men Should Take Notes on His Response

Pregnancy is a beautiful time, filled with many monumental moments. The first ultrasound. The first kick. The first time your husband steals your favorite snack so you decide that yes, now would be a good time to kill him.

For reasons unbeknownst to me, sometimes men like to flirt with danger when their wives are pregnant. Either that, or they just grossly underestimate the power of pregnancy cravings. We may roll our eyes at the “what will she send you for at 3 a.m.?” jokes, but I can confirm they are completely true. I would do anything for a lemonade from a certain fast-food store 30 minutes away (the two in the chain that were each about 10-15 minutes away just didn’t make it correctly). And every time I ordered something sweet from a restaurant, I would always politely turn to my husband and ask what he wanted, so he knew we weren’t sharing. However, one dad-to-be on Reddit didn’t get the memo — and ate his pregnant wife’s chocolate! THE NERVE.

In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, the woman wondered if she overreacted after catching her snack-stealing hubby in the action.

“I am 8.5 months pregnant and driving sucks,” the mom wrote, adding that her mom drives her around when she needs to go somewhere. “Last month she drove me to my favorite chocolate store and I stocked up on my favorite flavors. The store has dozens of flavors of chocolate individually wrapped in colorful foil so you can tell the flavor. The store is about an hour’s drive away from our home.”

Reddit rallies behind a pregnant mom who doesn't want to have a gender reveal party, despite her mother-in-law insisting on having one. https://t.co/QhF1uIfPIb — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 17, 2022

Sounds sweet. A little mom-daughter bonding time, delicious chocolate, everyone’s happy. Except … her husband thought he could get away with some high-stakes chocolate espionage, and it didn’t turn out well for him.

“My husband knows my favorite flavor,” the mom continued. “Half the bag was originally that flavor but by now it’s just even with the others. He came home from work yesterday and after supper we were going to sit and watch TV. I waddled over to the couch and asked him to please bring me two of my chocolates. He did and he grabbed a few for himself. No problem there.” Related story This Redditor's 3-Year-Old Is Driving Her Family F’ing Crazy With This Fun New Word She Picked Up

So far, everything’s fine. But then he was caught chocolate-handed.

“He came back to the couch with chocolate in his mouth. When he kissed me I knew what flavor he took,” she wrote. Yes, all our senses increase during pregnancy, especially when it comes to our favorite snacks!

“He admitted he took the stracciatella ones. My favorite,” she said. “I got kind of upset and he said it was no big deal, I could go with my mom and get some more.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa. What? That sounds an awful lot like telling her to calm down. Who eats their pregnant wife’s chocolate, then tells her it’s no big deal?! That man has some damn courage for telling her to just go get more. He’d be sleeping on the couch so fast …

“I asked if he has been eating that flavor a lot and his face told me everything I needed to know,” she wrote. “I yelled at him that it’s not like it’s easy for me to sit in a car for two hours.”

The dad apparently still had one working brain cell, because he finally relented and left to go replace them. Not wanting to drive an hour to the location his wife told him, he wasted tons of time trying to find the chocolate.

The audacity of this user's husband has Reddit in full agreement with who was in the wrong. https://t.co/FJMThwdWjM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 24, 2022

“He hit a couple of drug stores, and a couple of grocery stores; they all told him the same thing,” she wrote, which is that they didn’t carry that specific flavor in store. “So he drove across town and came back with a big bag of just that flavor.”

Good job, sir! That is exactly the right response when you mess up this badly (husbands, take note!). He made a mistake, tried to talk himself out of it, then immediately realized his two errors and fixed it by going out to get more.

Then the pregnant woman’s mom made her feel a little guilty about the whole thing.

“While he was gone I called my mom and she said I need to calm down because my hormones are making me crazy,” she wrote. “I apologized to my husband but he is still grumpy that he drove around for hours just to get me chocolate. I think he should know better than to eat my favorite flavor.”

Girl — you apologized, and he was still acting grumpy? He should be kissing your feet and thanking his lucky stars that you chose to forgive him. Is he carrying a 7+ pound baby? Does he have horrible heartburn or puffy ankles or a baby who’s sitting on his sciatic nerve, making it impossible to move? No? Then he doesn’t get to act grumpy for his long drive to replace the chocolate that he freaking ate in the first place.

Reddit came through with their funny pregnancy craving stories.

“I clearly recall sobbing during my first pregnancy over a brand of potato chips that was discontinued, and my husband came home with an unsuitable (to me) replacement,” one person wrote. “It was ridiculous, and years later, we laugh about it. So will you. Best wishes for a smooth birth and healthy baby!”

Another shared: “I vividly remember when I was pregnant with my son, ordering Hawaiian barbecue from a local restaurant, specifically the teriyaki beef. My partner went to pick it up, and they had forgotten to include the teriyaki sauce that comes on the side, but is also what makes it so delicious (and, you know, teriyaki). I cried hysterically, and couldn’t even rationalize why I was so upset. My partner (bless him) drove back to the store and came back with boatloads of teriyaki sauce. I’m not proud of that moment, in hindsight, but pregnancy really does make you a bit nuts, and food cravings are no joke.”

“NAH. In a year you will both be laughing about ‘chocolate gate,’” another said. “This is the real marriage stuff no one talks about. You’re a team. You’re hormonal and pregnant, he went and got your special chocolate. I’d probably just start cracking jokes about it and say sorry for being a bit extra.”

Not to mention, the pregnant wives have the ultimate trump card: being the one who has to give birth!

“During birth, just remind him, ‘THIS IS WHY I MADE YOU GET ME CHOCOLATE!’”

So true! And if you’re reading this, maybe get her some chocolate for after delivery as well. Breastfeeding cravings can be strong, too!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.