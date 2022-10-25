Angelina Jolie Joined Daughter Zahara During Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend & the Pictures Are So Sweet

Angelina Jolie may have her hands full with four kids at home, acting roles, philanthropic endeavors, and directorial projects, but she still managed to be a beaming, supportive mom to Spelman College freshman Zahara, 17, during Homecoming Weekend.

Hello! reported that Jolie was at the Atlanta, Georgia campus with her eldest daughter on Saturday, October 22. The Hollywood icon was seen happily mingling with people, posing for photos with students, and looking every part of the proud mom for the occasion.

Fans, alumni, and students took to social media to excitedly share their experiences with the Jolie women, with one person tweeting, “I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad b***h. And she’s FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in the fall! Here's everything we know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter. https://t.co/DLkI4yRcZz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 2, 2022

Another wrote, “I love Angelina Jolie being so supportive of her daughter at Spelman. These spaces are so sacred to us so prioritizing her daughter’s experience while immersing herself is just so special.”

One woman tweeted a photo of herself with the actress and her daughter, writing, “Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming.”

An alumna of the historically Black university or college shared a few photos of Angelina and Zahara on Instagram, captioning the shot, “I spoke to Zahara & Angelina about her Spelman Experience!! She said she loves Spelman. I am so happy for her. Spelman is my happy place. The vessel that delivers young girls into extraordinary women who change the world.” Related story Gwen Stefani Embraces Classic Fall Fun at a Pumpkin Patch With Her Sons

The mother of 6 announced on Instagram in July that her eldest daughter would be attending the HBCU beginning this fall — the sweet post reads, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s eldest son, Maddox, 21, is also enrolled in college, albeit much further away from home at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea. Pax, 18, graduated high school in 2021, and Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are still working toward their diplomas.

Angelina Jolie is a mom of six — and the way she dotes on her kids is adorable!