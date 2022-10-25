Blue Ivy Reminds Us She’s Rich Rich By Casually Bidding $80K For Her Mom’s Diamond Earrings

Blue Ivy Carter is one of Hollywood’s most famous and wealthiest kids, and you better believe she knows it.

During last Saturday’s 2022 Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter got into a serious bidding war over a pair of her mom’s previously worn diamond earrings — the 10-year-old confidently waved her paddle to bid a casual $80,000 on the jewelry like this was a regular Saturday night for her. She looked every bit the part in a royal blue suit and slim black sunglasses, and her dad is seen getting a kick out of her spunk in an Instagram video of the hilarious moment.

Blue Ivy ultimately lost the bidding war to Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez, who shared the spirited occasion on her Instagram page in a video captioned, “My husband is very competitive especially when it comes down to his wife!!! #allinfun for a great cause!!”

Rodriguez took home the diamond jewels for a humble $105,000, which, according to a press release for the gala, “will support WACO’s artistic and youth mentorship programs,” which are “dedicated to the empowerment of Los Angeles artists, young people and stories of the African diaspora.”

Other notable events of the evening included a musical tribute by Chloe and Halle Bailey, Golden Globe Award winner Angela Bassett receiving the Film & TV Icon Award, and five-time NAACP Image Award winner Keke Palmer emceeing the event.

Perhaps next year they can convince Blue Ivy to be the gala's auctioneer — she certainly has the chops for it!

