Amanda Kloots Shared a Heartbreaking Update on How Her Son Elvis Is Dealing With Grief

As she begins to make peace with her own grief, Amanda Kloots is now navigating how to help her 3-year-old son Elvis manage his own.

Appearing as a guest on The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast, The Talk co-host said that Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband, Nick Cordero, has begun asking questions about “where his dad is.” Cordero tragically died in July 2020 at 41 years old due to complications from COVID-19 when Elvis was just 13 months old.

Kloots shared, “I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years. Helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn’t live with us, what happened to dad. And it’s been really, really, really hard.”

Nick Cordero passed away at 41 of complications from COVID-19. 💔His wife, Amanda Kloots, honors his memory as a partner and dad to their son Elvis. https://t.co/Of9c0aWtMd — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 6, 2020

Although Elvis was just over a year old when Cordero passed away, Kloots explained that her son says he remembers his father, which the single mom feels “is crazy.” She said, “I don’t know if that’s because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder.”

As far as how she answers Elvis’ questions about Cordero, Kloots said she tells him “‘Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he’s all around us all the time. And we can always talk to him; we can listen to him sing and he’s watching over us all the time.’ That’s what I’ve said so far.”

Cordero went to the ER in March 2020 and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, which turned out to be COVID. He remained in the hospital until he tragically died that July after suffering numerous complications from the pandemic illness.

Following his death, Kloots shared a gut-wrenching post on Instagram, writing, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

She continued, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

