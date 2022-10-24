Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Looks Like a Mini Mimi In New Lookalike Photos

Mimi’s mini is growing up to look just like her, especially in new photos shared by the iconic singer during a girls’ night outing this past weekend.

Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe wore coordinating black outfits and matching hairstyles for their mother-daughter date. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” legend wore a longsleeved black mini dress with a leather belt and gemstone-clad heels, and her daughter matched in a black sequin skirt, latex moto jacket, and Converse high-top sneakers.

The girls’ curly hair cascaded in voluminous ringlets with the crown section of their tresses woven into rows of braids. Carey shared a photo on Twitter, captioning the sweet tweet “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales” with butterfly and heart emojis.

The Butterfly musician shared two additional photos on Instagram, with one captioned “Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi!!” with a crown, butterfly, and diamond emoji. Fans and friends showed their love in the comments, with Anastasia writing “Mini Mimi” and Heidi Klum commenting several heart and heart-eye emojis. Fans commented “mariah really said copy and paste!,” “the dynamic duo!!! and the curls!! I LOVE THIS MOMENT!,” and “She really is your twin, Mariah !!!”

Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon. She celebrated the kids’ 11th birthday on Instagram in April, writing “Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life. Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER!,” paired with a carousel of a current and throwback photo. No matter how old they are, they’ll always be Mariah Carey’s babies!