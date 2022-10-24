Kaavia James Is Giving Major School Spirit — & ‘Shady Baby’ Vibes — In the Cutest New Video

Shady Baby’s got school spirit! Kaavia James channeled her HBCU Homecoming best through her costume and sassy moves in a new Halloween video shared by mom Gabrielle Union-Wade, and it’s just the added pep you need to power through your Monday.

Donning a blue, white, and gold leotard with adorable fringe and her hair in the cutest puff atop her head with a star-shaped barrette, Kaavia bounced, twirled, sashayed, spun, and wiggled her hips to the heavens with her signature Shady Baby sass.

She matched with her baby bestie, Crosby Sparrow Easterling, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling, who paraded around dutifully in an equally adorable drum major outfit — a matching ensemble that’s just the latest of their super cute coordinating looks.

Union Wade captioned the video “When it’s Homecoming AND Halloween season at the same dang time. Our favorite toddlers @kaaviajames @crosby_sparrow are back to SHUT IT DOWN!” Fans ate it up in the comments, writing, “Hand on the hip got me she too cute goo Kav,” “Kaavia is life,” “Kaava don’t break your hips,” and “Laawd somebody check daddy’s blood pressure.”

In another video shared on Kaavia’s Instagram account, the 3-year-old showed off her moves even further, strutting with every ounce of sass she can muster in her little body. The caption hilariously reads, “When Monday is Monday-ing, fake till you make it! In the words of the poet Trick Daddy, LET’S GOOOOOO!!! Strut it out good people, strut it out!”

You heard the girl — fake it 'til you make it and get your strut on today, people! Monday's got nothing on those Shady Baby moves.

