Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shows off Her Barista Skills as the Most Adorable ‘Employee’ Ever

Starbucks better start keeping tabs on Grace Warrior — the 1-year-old is proving she has a bright future as a barista if she doesn’t go into the Irwin family business!

Bindi Irwin shared a precious video on her Instagram of herself and husband Chandler Powell on a park outing with their daughter, who found some fun at a “Koala Cafe” playhouse and put her impressive barista knowledge to the test.

The sweet tiny tot stands at a faux register, and Bindi says, “Dada, would you like to give your order?” Chandler asks little Grace, “Can I please have one coffee?” Grace responds with an enthusiastic “Yeah!” and walks off to go get the imaginary java for her papa. Chandler turns around to the camera and cheekily says, “Good service here! Instant.”

Grace returns to deliver the “coffee,” and when Chandler asks “How much do I owe you?” Grace begins to press buttons on the play cash register to ring him up — very impressive observations from the baby girl in her prior cafe experiences!

Fans ate up the cuteness in the comments and leaned into some knee-slapping koala puns, with one person writing, “What are the koalifications to dine there?,” and another commenting, “We’d love to spend koalaty time there!”

Grace Warrior has already shown a fondness for animals — as an Irwin, it's really no surprise — but on the off-chance that she wants to rack up work experience in another field, she's displaying a latt-e of skill as a coffeehouse owner!

