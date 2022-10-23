Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Taking a Break From Royal Duties for This Relatable Reason

It’s been an incredibly busy and emotional time for the royal family. Across the Atlantic, the House of Windsor is going through a major transition — one they haven’t experienced in decades. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken on several new responsibilities as the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales. But the royal couple is finally getting a chance to breathe thanks to their three kids.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are on their school break, which means they get plenty of quality time with their mom and dad at home. As such, William and Kate have taken a noticeable step back from public duties to spend time with their three kids, which honestly feels pretty relatable for quite a few parents.

Since their move to Adelaide Cottage, the three young royals have been attending Lambrook School in Berkshire. The school’s fall break begins October 14 and ends October 31, according to Lambrook’s official website. Based on those dates, we won’t be surprised if the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children take advantage of all the time they have together.

Honestly, the school break couldn’t have come at a better time for Kate and William, either. The pair have been on the frontlines of the royal family’s transition into a new era, and with that comes an abundance of responsibility and expectations. Hopefully the entire Wales household can take a deep breath and enjoy some peace and quiet together before school starts again.

