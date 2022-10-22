Mandy Moore & Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Child: ‘Our Hearts Have Doubled in Size’

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith just became parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child together and couldn’t wait to share the thrilling news with fans via Instagram. In the caption to their post, Moore and Goldsmith, who also share 20-month-old son August “Gus” Harrison, perfectly encapsulated just how happy they are to expand their family.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” the caption to the post began. Moore and Goldsmith’s words were accompanied by two black-and-white photos featuring the proud mom and dad. The second image featured Moore beaming at baby Ozzie.

As if our eyes couldn’t well up any more, the couple’s touching final words to their announcement completely pulled at our heartstrings. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!” Ok, we’re not crying, you’re crying.

Moore and Goldsmith wed in 2018 after roughly three years of dating. The two welcomed their first child, Gus, in February 2021. Ever since Gus’s arrival, Moore and her husband have been so open about the highs and lows of parenthood, and we know so many of their longtime and new fans find comfort in their honesty. This is such an exciting time for Moore and Goldsmith’s family. We cannot wait to see what’s next for them as they open this new chapter.