Hilary Duff Wishes She Was as ‘Cool’ as Her Daughter & It’s So Relatable

Moms carry their babies for 9 months, give birth to them, feed and care for them around the clock, and still — our kids are cooler than us by age 1. It’s not fair … but also, we’re kind of proud of them, too. Even celebrities aren’t immune. Hilary Duff posted the cutest pictures on Instagram of her daughter Banks showing off her preppy style on Friday, and people were in love with her total coolness.

“For one day of my life I’d like to be as cool as Banks Bair,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote in the caption about her 3-year-old daughter whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma. She is also mom to Mae, 1, with Koma, and Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie.

In the pictures, Banks is outside on a patio at a California restaurant, palm trees in the background. Her hair is up in a bun with a mauve scrunchie that perfectly matches the plaid stripes on her long button-down shacket. She’s wearing a matching white-and-pink striped shirt and shorts underneath. Her feet are clad in ankle-height ruffle socks and purple sequin shoes with two convenient Velcro straps for the toddler. She is seriously so adorable.

In the first photo, Banks has her arms wrapped around her waist like a model as she makes a serious face for the camera. In the last, her hands are clasped underneath her chin as she gives a big smile to her mom, showing off her cute dimples. Effortlessly fashionable without even trying!

Koma commented on the post, writing, “Same.”

Mandy Moore — one of Duff's best mom friends! — left "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" on the post. Her other friends commented as well. Her Younger co-star Molly Bernard wrote, "SAME." Chef Gaby Dalkin wrote, "Same same 💖.

“She’s your mini me!!!!! So cute!!! ❤️” another wrote.

Someone else said, “She gets her coolness from her mama 🥰.”

And it’s not just her fashion or her supreme cuteness. Duff is also educating her daughter (and son) on how to be cool musically. Last night, Duff, Koma, Banks, Luca, and some friends went to a Harry Styles concert in L.A., per Duff’s Instagram Stories. Banks wore an adorable pink velvet dress and blingy costume jewelry, with her hair in two buns.

The whole fam (minus baby Mae) seem to be having a great time, smiling away for pictures posted to Duff’s Stories throughout the night. Duff also shared video of Banks, being as sweet as ever.

“I’m so excited to go to Harry Styles right now!” Banks said in one video, then later was excitedly dancing to a One Direction song in her car seat. She is so freaking cute!

Is it weird to be jealous of a preschooler? Because we definitely are …

