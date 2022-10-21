Shawn Johnson’s Son Jett Is The Most Stylish Toddler on the Playground

When it comes to fashion, Shawn Johnson’s 15-month-old son Jett is runway-ready! The toddler looks ridiculously cute in a new picture posted by the former Olympic gymnast, and our hearts can’t even handle it.

“Are you kidding me 😭😍,” Johnson posted on Instagram today, along with a picture of the toddler, whom she shares with husband Andrew East.

In the photo, Jett is standing in front of a tree at the park, wearing a black-and-white hoodie, with the hood up. One hand is tucked in neatly in his black jeans’ pocket like a fashion influencer, and it’s amazing! He’s also wearing bright white sneakers, with Velcro of course.

Jett has the biggest toothy smile as he looks at the camera, brown eyes glowing.

“Omg he’s a cutie!🤗✨❤️” one person commented.

Omg he's a cutie!🤗✨❤️" one person commented.

Others debated on who he looked the most like. "Omg Dad's mini!" one person wrote. Another disagreed, writing, "That is your exact face 😍."

Some people pointed out that Jett looks like a little teenager in this picture. “How the heck is he so grown up already 💙💙💙💙💙,” one person wrote.

“It’s the hand in the pocket for me😍😍😍,” someone else commented.

This isn’t the first time Jett has looked all grown up. He met Olympian Nastia Liuken back in Feb. 2022, and gave her the biggest, flirtiest grin like a little heartbreaker. Over the summer, he was knocking back his water cup like a college student. And, he already loves playing football like his former NFL football player dad!

Johnson is also mom to daughter Drew, who turns 3 this month. She also has tons of style! For Naitonal Daughters Day in September, Johnson posted an adorable video of Drew in a dress with black heels and a purse, posing for the camera as the lights flash around her.

“A day late but happy #nationaldaughtersday to this sass filled light of my life,” Johnson captioned the video. “(P.a. She dressed herself and asked me to film her 🤣) .”

BRB, taking fashion tips from these cuties!

