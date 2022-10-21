Joanna Gaines Emotionally Celebrates Daughter Ella’s Milestone Birthday

Joanna Gaines‘ daughter Ella is celebrating her 16th birthday, and the mama of five is trying her best not to let the tears leak out on the milestone occasion.

Sharing a sweet video on her Instagram of their family home decorated beautifully for the big day (we’d expect nothing less from the maven of contemporary farmhouse interior decor and design), Gaines wrote, “My sweet girl turns 16. I’m trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow.”

Gaines set the video to Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for a little extra tug at the heartstrings as she showed off the pastel streamers, bohemian tasseled balloons, and gold “Sweet Sixteen” banner decking out the home for Ella’s birthday.

Other mamas flocked to the comments to wish the eldest Gaines daughter a happy birthday and commiserate with Joanna’s bittersweet feelings about her daughter growing up. One fan wrote, “My daughter is only 8. But she’ll be 16 any day now. Somebody do something!” Another mom shared, “I know right!? My oldest turns 16 this spring and I can’t handle the thought.” A mother of adult children shared her sympathies and wisdom, commenting, “Happy birthday!! It’s bittersweet for sure but having adult children (it’ll be here in a flash!) is an amazing stage too.”

The Fixer Upper star also shares sons Drake, 18, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4, as well as another daughter, Emmie Kay, 12, with her husband, Chip Gaines. Whiles the Gaineses may be on the cusp of the empty nest stage with their eldest kids, they luckily still have many years to savor with their youngest children.