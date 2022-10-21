Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day

We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26.

The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE.

Bandera just turned 26 in September, and to celebrate her birthday, Griffith shared a sweet photo and message on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful baby!! I love you with all of my heart and soul. You are magical! Thanks for choosing me to be your Mama!” The heartfelt caption was paired with a photo of Griffith with her arms wrapped around Banderas, kissing her cheek.

Griffith shares Stella with Antonio Banderas, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2015. The actress and producer also shares elder daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, 33, with ex-husband Don Johnson, whom she was married to twice: the first for a short few months in 1976, then for a longer period of time from 1989 to 1996. Griffith shares her oldest child, son Andrew Bauer, 37, with ex-husband Steve Bauer, whom she was married to from 1981 to 1989.

