Alanis Morissette Reveals What Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her Instead of ‘Mom’ & It’s Pretty Adorable

Mama, Mommy, Mom — I’ve been called all by my kids, depending on their mood. But Alanis Morissette’s daughter Onyx calls her something else, and it’s actually so funny.

“My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” the “Ironic”singer said on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show, per Page Six.

“So instead of saying ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette.’”

How adorable is that? I can just imagine her 6-year-old randomly being like, “Alanis Morissette, can I have some more milk, please?” Or, “I don’t want to go to school Alanis Morissette!” It’s so funny — and no doubt gets her some attention when in public too. It seems like Morissette is pretty chill about it. What are you gonna do, right?

Morissette is also mom to Ever, 11, and Winter, 3, with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway. She mentioned in the interview that her sons are big fans of her songs. “They do [listen], even when I’m like ‘shut that off!’” she said, adding, “they’re so sweet.”

The "You Oughta Know" singer has been open about the challenges of motherhood and mental health throughout the years. After Winter was born, she shared that she struggled with postpartum depression and anxiety.

“My first two children, it was mostly depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety. But the depression was so in my face that the anxiety was just background music. With this one, it’s mostly anxiety and almost no depression,” she told Health, adding that she fights against it.

“I rely on the oxytocin and on knowing that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And the bond just keeps growing over the years,” she said.

Her raw honesty about this topic is inspiring, as is her relatability about the silliness of kids. If my kids ever start calling me “Sydni,” I’ll know it’s OK. Like Alanis Morrissette, we all have to roll with all the unique things motherhood brings!

