Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Think Kris Jenner’s Family Heirloom Idea Is ’Creepy’

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting morbid in the latest episode of The Kardashians, but not without their signature glam twist.

Kris Jenner, who is recovering from a hip replacement in the episode, tells her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner that her eldest daughter Kim Kardashian “asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it.” Kylie tells her that’s “weird,” and Kris agreed that it is a bit “creepy.”

The conversation prompted Khloé Kardashian to recall a post-mortem wish of her mother’s, asking the matriarch, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?” Kris responds, “That’s a great idea,” and Khloé fires back, “That’s weird.”

The youngest Kardashian sister continued, “I don’t even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?”

The three women chatted about selecting a mausoleum for the family, and when Khloé brought up the huge size of the family being a limiting factor, Kylie joked that they would have to put a restriction on how many generations of the family could be allowed to rest in said hypothetical mausoleum. Kris joked in response, “It’s like a club: ‘Nope, you’re not on the list!'”

Khloé circled back to her original point, saying, “That’s why I think if we all get cremated, you’re like, dust to dust. You’re one with the heart. But if we’re all getting buried, what happens if like, a big — if Disneyland’s like, ‘I have all this money, I can buy that place.’ And then they just start building on top of things.” In a world run by capitalism, she certainly has a point! Related story Khloé Kardashian Reveals an Intriguing Clause in Her Will & We're Kind of Obsessed

Khloé added in a confessional, “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen.” She concluded in very Kardashian style, “If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.” If there’s one thing you can count on with the Kar-Jenners, it’s that they never miss an opportunity to make a statement in full glam.

