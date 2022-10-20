Megan Fox Sarcastically Plays Dumb in Savage Response to Mom-Shaming Comment

Megan Fox faces constant criticism from mom-shamers in the comments of her rare Instagram posts, and today, she’s clapping back at the trolls with ruthless sarcastic savagery.

Fox — an intelligent woman who society has wrongly labeled a “bimbo” due to her beauty and the types of roles she was cast in early on in her acting career — played into her designated persona after a keyboard warrior wrote, “Where your kids at?” under her latest series of selfies.

The actress, who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, responded, “Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.” Insert skull emoji here, because Fox is not here to play with the haters today!

The mom of three is very rarely on social media, and when she is, it’s not to share her children with the world. Fox has always been private regarding her boys, and that makes her a loving, caring, protective parent, regardless of what Joe Schmo behind the Android thinks.

At the end of the day, the things that celebrities, including Fox, share with the public online are a minute glimpse of what’s actually happening in their daily lives. Fox has shared three snapshots of her life this past month, and rather than being praised for being present in her life, she gets attacked for the assumption that she neglected her kids during the first time in nearly three weeks that she’s been active on social media — she’s clearly tired of it, and we can’t blame her.