Ashton Kutcher Is So Impressed by Super Mom Reese Witherspoon’s Ability To Get Things Done

Elle Woods may have made law school look easy, but Reese Witherspoon makes balancing stardom with running a business and being a mom of 3 look effortless — which is honestly much more impressive. And one person whose taken notice of her super woman abilities? Ashton Kutcher!

The Ranch star recently posted about a new movie he’s starring in with the Legally Blonde star, and he had the cutest reaction to her response.

In an ad for Your Place or Mine, a new Netflix rom-com premiering Feb. 10 — which, OMG, cannot wait! — Witherspoon calls Kutcher and they discuss dream actors to co-star with. Witherspoon goes for the classics, Cary Grant and Tom Hanks, and Kutcher says, “Reese Witherspoon.”

“Ashton, that is so sweet. That is literally the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me,” she said.

After Kutcher posted it today, Reese commented on the cute video almost immediately. She wrote, “A plus K plus RW ! 💞”

Super adorable right? But Kutcher, who shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5, with wife Mila Kunis, was shocked by her quick response. He posted another video to Instagram, and it's so relatable.

“RW, I know you’re like insanely busy,” he says. “How do you have time to respond to my Instagram that I posted moments ago,” he asks while laughing.

“How do you have time to run your business and work so much? And do all that and respond to my Instagram?” he adds.

The Hello Sunshine founder also owns the Draper James clothing company, is an actor and producer, and is the world’s richest actress, according to Forbes. She’s also a mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 9, with husband Jim Toth. She’s busy, yes, but she’s a woman — it’s what we do. When men take off work for runny noses, we’re popping allergy medication and setting up playdates, crafting for our kids’ school project, ordering dinner, and getting work done at the same time (all while looking beautiful I might add).

Commenters had the best responses.

“She’s a WOMAN, OKAY??? 😂” one person wrote.

“Women can do all at the same time😂 don’t u think so?” another wrote.

Someone else said, “She’s RW, duh 💕” and another person commented, “She’s superwoman!”

Witherspoon is an amazing mom (“What, like it’s hard?”) and the fact that she hasn’t responded yet just tells us she doesn’t want to reveal her secret to getting it all done. Fair enough, dads wouldn’t be able to handle it — and the moms already know, because we all do it too!

