King Charles Presses Pause on Finalizing Archie & Lilibet’s Royal Titles In Ongoing Strategic Game With Harry & Meghan

King Charles has been dawdling on finalizing Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles, and we finally know exactly why — although anyone who’s kept up with the years-long royal feud won’t be surprised by what’s slowing the new king’s decision.

In a Vanity Fair article written by royal expert Katie Nicholl, she explains “Now that Charles is king, Harry and Meghan’s children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex; however, at the time of writing, the royal family’s website still has them listed as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.”

This means that even though precedent says Archie and Lilibet automatically inherit the titles of Prince and Princess with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan’s children have yet to formally receive HRH designation — a status reserved for direct descendants of “His/Her Royal Highness.”

Nicholl reveals that a “source close to the king [says Archie and Lilibet’s final titles will] ‘depend a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and [the Sussexes’ Netflix] TV show.'”

Again, anyone who’s been keeping up with transgressions on every side of the royal feud likely isn’t shocked by this. Prince Harry‘s memoir, which is speculated to be a “time bomb of truth bombs,” has been a major point of contention with the Crown since his publishing deal was announced.

His and Meghan's equally highly anticipated Netflix show has added more fuel to the royal fire — a fire that will either smolder out or burn it all to the ground depending on what information is unveiled between the two media projects.

For now, King Charles has decided to use his grandchildren as pawns in his side of the strategic game.

