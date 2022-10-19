Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Hilary Duff's Pre-Halloween Party Featured Pumpkin Painting & a 3-Eyed Picture of Daughter Banks

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Actress Hilary Duff is seen outside The Today Show on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) Plus Icon
Raymond Hall/GC Images
What do you get when you gather a bunch of 3-year-olds together, load them up on sugar, and encourage them to channel their spooky side? A super fun Halloween party, of course! Hilary Duff hosted a “pre-Halloween” party yesterday (because why wait until the 31st, honestly), and it looked amazing. Her 3-year-old daughter Banks, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, invited several friends over for the adorable event and things got a little wild.

“A little pre-Halloween fun,” Duff wrote on her Instagram Stories last night, along with a photo of the back patio featuring painted pumpkins. It looked like something out of a magazine.

The next picture was a throwback to the beginning of the evening. Here, the table is set up with blank orange pumpkins and mini palettes of paint next to each one. She wrote, “Calm before the …”

“Sugar” she finished on the next Story. This one is a video of her backyard overrun with 3-year-olds. They are running through the yard, past various playsets and slides, over the green turf, and onto the in-ground trampoline. It was a blast, as evidenced by the identical grins on every little girl’s face.

Next, pumpkin painting! A classic activity for any age. Banks’ pumpkin featured green, purple, and blue paint, red poms around the stem, and creepy eye stickers in every color. It was displayed proudly on a spider web tablecloth.

Duff also shared a picture of her and Banks wearing cozy fall sweaters, a picture of Banks and her friends under a “Happy Halloween” banner, and the cutest picture of Banks. In it, she’s cheesing so hard at the camera and showing off her three eyes! Her real eyes are squinted closed and her third eye is bloodshot and green, stuck right in the center of her forehead. She’s so adorably creepy — we love it!

Banks definitely gets her silliness from her parents. Her mom recently dressed up like a mannequin on set of How I Met Your Father, and love getting goofy with her mom friends (including Meghan Trainor!). Her dad, who Duff also shares daughter Mae, 1, with, is a classic prankster. Back in June, he printed out pictures of the Jonas Brothers and taped them all over their family photos at home.

Duff, who also shares son Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, seems like such a fun mom! And a smart one too — now on actual Halloween she can focus on just trick-or-treating without worrying about a huge party.

