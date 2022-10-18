John Legend Proves He’s the Most Wholesome Dad By Coordinating Outfits With Kids Luna & Miles

One of John Legend‘s greatest talents, in addition to being a profoundly talented musician, is being fashionably savvy, and it’s a skill he’s passing on to his beyond-adorable children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Proving he is the most wholesome of all wholesome dads, Legend dressed himself and his kids in coordinating outfits, then shared a mini photoshoot of the three in their matching looks on his Instagram.

Each clad in their own red, white, and blue ensembles, the musician posed with his kids to show off their swag: Miles in blue jeans and a striped polo shirt, John in bright red pants and a navy blue V-neck sweater with a dress shirt beneath, and Luna in a navy blue dress decorated with pink flowers and a red belt. The three held hands, hammed it up, and looked restless by the final photo — typical traits of taking photos with little kids.

The EGOT award-winning musician captioned the adorable series of photos, “Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate” with red, white, and blue heart emojis.

Fans, as usual, ate up Luna and Miles’s cuteness in the comments, with users writing, “Luna has Mommy’s sass and it’s too freaking adorable!,” “Now that’s a mini John and a mini Chrissy…..lmao…..that picture is too cute….look at those poses,” and “You have such a beautiful family.”

In addition to big sis Luna and mini-me Miles, Legend has another baby on the way with wife Chrissy Teigen following the 2020 loss of their third child, a son named Jack. Their rainbow baby is due to arrive in early 2023.

These famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages and navigating the difficult topic with their older children.