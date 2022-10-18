Anne Hathaway Says Her Kids Are the Biggest Determining Factor in One Very Important Decision

Anne Hathaway is an absolute gem, and if you need reminding of her endearing, generous, thoughtful personality, we’ve got just the story.

During a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Hathaway was asked by the podcast’s namesake host what makes her feel compelled to be a part of a project, given that her status as one of the most talented actresses of our time ensures she has plenty of propositions to choose from. Her answer was multi-faceted, but first and foremost, she shared that she passionately prioritizes her children.

“I have to say, the ‘kids’ thing has been the biggest shift,” she began. “That’s kind of prioritized everything, so it’s actually made me a bit choosier, because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me; they’re the most scared part of my life by a longshot. And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I’ve spent away from them.”

The dedicated mama shared another aspect of what helps her narrow down prospective roles, continuing, “I’ve always felt a great responsibility… to the audience that was going to see the project that I was gonna work on, because I take it very seriously that people, like, your life is your time and your time is your life, you know, and people work so hard for their money, and the idea that I’m asking you for your time and your money to, like, watch me do this thing that I love to do, it has to be worth it, it really does.”

As if she couldn’t get any more wholesome, she revealed the third factor that she considers when committing to a project. “I want to be the best actor I can. I never want to stop learning; I don’t think I’ll ever stop learning, and so that means I want to work on as many different types of movies and play as many different types of roles as I can, and for me the most crucial part of that approach is I have to work with the best directors who will have me.”

The humble queen went on, explaining, "I have to do that; it's the only way I'm going to learn because it can't just be about my experience at the part, it has to be about someone who's… Just by working with them, they're going to make me a better artist; they're going to make me a better actor."

The Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning actress shares two children with her husband, Adam Schulman: Jonathan, 6, and Jack, 2. With her most recent revelations, she remains one of our most beloved Hollywood mamas.

