Billie Lourd Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Looking Fabulously Rocker Chic

Billie Lourd got sentimental about her latest project on Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump in a series of edgy-glam shots from the set of her upcoming film, And Mrs.

One dimly lit photo shows Lourd reclined on a leather couch in a vampy strip club — she’s wearing a mini dress with circular cutouts around the waist and a loose button-up overtop with her hair gathered in a loose high pony.

Another photo shows her touching bumps with her pregnant co-star, Emila Price, giving a better look at her strip club ensemble. Lourd is wearing worn black cowboy boots with the look, as well as a floor-length fur jacket featuring a unique cheetah print and smiley face pattern. The ends of her hair have also been dyed bright pink — the perfect accessory for her rocker chic look.

Lourd captioned the eclectic photo dump, “We wrapped @andmrs_themovie on Friday (in a strip club duh) and I am feeling as the kids used to say back in 1947 emo af probably cause I’m 907 years pregnant but also cause this movie is supremely close to my heart and mostly cause I met some of the most incredible people of all time while working on it. I can’t wait for y’all to see it when it comes out!!!”

Her fans got a kick out of her goofy personality, with one taking to the comments to write, “Have you even lived if you don’t end up in a strip club at some point when you’re 907 years pregnant?”

Lourd is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell after welcoming their son, Kingston Fisher, in 2020. Related story John Legend Proves He's the Most Wholesome Dad By Coordinating Outfits With Kids Luna & Miles

