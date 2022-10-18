Brittany Mahomes & Daughter Sterling Nail Mommy & Me Fashion While Cheering On Patrick Mahomes

We absolutely adore a mommy-and-me fashion moment, and Brittany Mahomes is serving major cuteness with her mini-me daughter, Sterling Skye.

The two Mahomes girls cheered on NFL star Patrick during a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, and they showed out in his team colors while looking fashionable as ever. In a sweet carousel shared by Brittany on Instagram, she and 1-year-old Sterling are wearing matching red and white high-top Nike sneakers, black latex leggings, and orange tops.

.@PatrickMahomes' sweet birthday tribute to his daughter, Sterling, honors her first year of life. 🎂 https://t.co/Lr7KCzB9vE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 22, 2022

Sterling wears a baby doll long-sleeve shirt and adorable white and orange bows in her blonde curly hair, and Brittany is dressed in a black bodysuit with an oversized button-up blouse overtop. Her hair is in soft waves in a half-up style for an effortlessly chic look.

In addition to two photos of herself and Sterling, Brittany also shared a shot of herself on the Chiefs field showing off her growing baby bump. She and Patrick are expecting their second child, a baby boy, in early 2023.

Congratulations @PatrickMahomes and @BrittanyLynne! The couple's family is growing as shown in these sweet pregnancy announcement photos. 💕 https://t.co/exPfuH10Mp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2022

Brittany captioned the post “My twin girl #gochiefs” with red and yellow heart emojis, and people flocked to the comments with sweet messages. One user wrote, “Beautiful twins !!! She gets it from her mama,” with another writing, “Precious!! The matching shoes” with a smiling heart face emoji. A fellow mama with a supportive daughter also hilariously wrote, “My 6 year old daughter said…’Heart it.’ Adorable” with a laughing emoji.

