Bruce Willis Soaks Up Quality Time With His Girls in a Heartwarming New Video

It was a summer of pure magic for Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters.

In a video shared by Willis’s wife, the father of 5 is seen enjoying sweet quality time with his youngest daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8. The heartwarming video, set to Maren Morris‘s hit, “Bones,” shows the proud papa doting on his girls during a summer full of smiles, hugs, and fun.

Willis, 67, is seen goofily dancing, giving piggyback rides, holding hands during nature walks, playing frisbee, petting the family’s Siberian Husky, and more with Mabel, Evelyn, and Emma, 47. “We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact it was magic,” Emma captioned the feel-good video.

The iconic actor announced his departure from his career on the big screen in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder affecting language expression, comprehension, and communication with others.

Bruce’s girls — Emma, Mabel, Evelyn, ex-wife Demi Moore, and eldest daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — made a joint Instagram post announcing the diagnosis, writing, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The caption continues, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Emma gave a vulnerable glimpse into their new normal in the wake of Bruce’s diagnosis, sharing another video on Instagram for National Grief Awareness Day captioned, “This was the summer of self discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

The blended family's close bond was emphasized in the comments, with Scout writing, "This is so beautiful! I'm so proud of you, I love you so much!!!"

Bruce and Emma have been married since 2009, welcoming their daughters in 2012 and 2014. The actor was previously married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000, with whom he shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

