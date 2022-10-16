Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie Is Giving Serious Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vibes As She Rocks Her Mom’s New Collection

Spooky season has been here for a while now, and some stars are getting fully into the Halloween spirit. Whether it be going all out with the decorations or wearing festive attire, we love seeing everyone get their spook on. And as for Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie, she’s channeling a classic witchy character we all know and love.

On October 15, Simpson shared a series of photos from her recent family excursion, with all eyes on little Birdie and her adorable Halloween-themed attire. Simpson was the proudest mama when she posted these photos with the caption, “Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃.”

In the first photo, we see Birdie looking adorable while rocking pieces from her mama’s collection, wearing a Halloween-themed matching set underneath an embroidered overall dress. With this outfit and the hairstyle, is anyone else getting original Sabrina the Teenage Witch vibes here? Because we can totally see it!

In the next photo, we see Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson, holding little Birdie, who looks so happy to be celebrating the spooky holiday with her parents! (And don’t think we missed Grandpa in the back there!) We then end the post with Birdie, her parents, and her grandparents, all looking so happy together.

We love seeing everyone in the spooky spirit, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do for the big day!

Simpson and her husband have three children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3.

Simpson told PEOPLE back in April 2022 that her daughter is her rock, saying how grateful she is for all that she’s taught her so far. She said, “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest. She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

