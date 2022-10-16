Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Such a Good Cheerleader to Her Mom During Their Adorable Gym Dates

It seems that Brittany Mahomes has a spotter at the gym, but not just any spotter. She has the cutest workout buddy ever: her and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling!

On Oct 15, Brittany uploaded a video to her Instagram about her time at the gym, but this time with her little cheerleader Sterling! She uploaded the video with the sweet caption, “Gym dates with my girl💛.”

You can see the video here!

In the video, we see Brittany working hard, doing her reps with the weights, while Sterling is a bit preoccupied with everything that’s going on. Then we see Sterling look up and reach up for her mama, making Brittany smile while she’s deep in her workout. While Sterling is a bit curious about everything, we love that she was, in her own way, her mom’s best cheerleader while she was vigorously working out.

And we aren’t the only ones who adore this video, because while Brittany’s comment section is limited, a bunch of fans couldn’t help but gush over the video! One fan wrote, “U look amazing and she is so cute! U r one great mama❤️” and another added, “So sweet. You guys are darling !!”

The Mahomes have been together since their high school years and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy. Related story Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Only Have Eyes for Each Other In This Super Sweet Post

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called Sterling her “motivation,” saying, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up.”

