Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Knows How to Treat Herself When Celebrating Dessert Day in This Adorable Video

It’s no secret that wellness Queen Kate Hudson knows how to treat herself, and it seems her daughter Rani Rose is following in he footsteps in that realm too!

On Oct 14, Hudson uploaded a series of photos to make an adorable compilation video of her daughter having the best time ever at a fancy restaurant. Hudson uploaded the darling video with the caption, “Now this is how to celebrate #DessertDay 🍰.”

In the compilation video, we see Rani, whose eyes are set on that yummy-looking cream lemon meringue pie. We see her reaching her little hands out to it, with a huge smile plastered on her face, followed by her getting a little taste and enjoying how delicious it must be!

We’ve seen Rani play with her food before, and she’s always so adorable whenever she makes an appearance on her mama’s Instagram page. But seriously, Rani knows how to treat herself right, and especially on a great day like Dessert day!

Hudson has three adorable children, two of whom she co-parents with her exes. Her eldest Ryder, 18, she co-parents with his father and her ex-husband Chris Robinson. The next eldest she has is her son Bingham, 11, who she amicably co-parents with his father and her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Then she shares her youngest Rani Rose, 3, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who she’s been with since late 2016.

Back in 2016, Hudson revealed to InStyle per ET Online that she considers herself to be a bit of an unconventional mama, saying, “I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we’re close, and I am his mom. I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude. But I’m a bit of a wild mom.” Related story Kate Hudson Uses This Wrinkle-Fighting Cream That Leaves Skin Feeling Silky Smooth & It’s 30% Off for the Next 6 Hours

