Rihanna Shows Off Her Gorgeous Postpartum Body in This Sensational Lingerie Video

You’re not ready for the incredibly empowering and show-stopping video Rihanna just uploaded that shows off her postpartum body in all its glory. On Oct 14, Rihanna uploaded a video of her upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie collection to her Instagram with the caption, “VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW @savagexfenty @primevideo @amazonfashion.”

In the sensational video, we start by seeing Rihanna wowing everyone in a black and purple corset-style lingerie ensemble, showing off her postpartum body and confident spirit. We see different clips and poses of the “Umbrella” singer, looking so gorgeous and sexy! She also looked incredible while rocking a sparkling black lingerie set that showed off nearly every inch of her body.

Don’t mind us; we’re just marking out calendars for Nov 9 for when this new collection drops!

As many of you know, Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky welcomed their son in May, and throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna kept turning heads in her sexy maternity ensembles. And this time, she’s wowing everyone with her postpartum ensembles. We’re obsessed.

It's no secret that Rihanna is a confident superstar, and she had some advice for people who are not feeling oh-so confident. She told E! News at her Savage X Fenty NYFW show that on the days she doesn't feel confident, she pretends. "Pretend," Rihanna said. "I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day; it's a waste of tears."

