Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Marvel’-ous Abs Are on Full Display in the Bath With His Kids

Calling Thor’s thirstiest fans: The superhero himself recently put his ‘Marvel‘-ous muscles on display in a series of photos that are a whole lot more wholesome than they sound.

Sitting in a picturesque outdoor bath with his 8-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, Chris Hemsworth is seen flexing his arms, making a silly face, and holding up two shaka signs with his hands while the boys look at him — one with an expression that says, “My dad has lost his mind.”

The playful papa of 3 captioned the carousel, “Kids wanted to go on a boat trip. This is the best we could do,” adding, “They might have been slightly disappointed.”

Thirsty Thor fans flocked to the comments in hysterical fashion, writing, “How do I get on this boat trip?,” “I wouldn’t be disappointed,” and “Their loss is our win.” We’re positively cackling while rubbing the hearts out of our eyes — the man’s abdominals should seriously come with a warning.

Hemsworth shares the twins, as well as a 10-year-old daughter, India, with his wife of nearly 12 years, Elsa Pataky. While the internet may be drooling over his beefed-up physique, the Australian actor revealed that Pataky was much less impressed with his brawny body.

This recent snapshot of @chrishemsworth on the #ThorLoveandThunder set proves he's wrapped around his daughter's finger. https://t.co/o8sP1ibtfy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2022

“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,'” Hemsworth told USA Today. He attributed his jacked muscles to the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.” Related story Jessica Alba's Daughters Look Just Like Her in Sunny Family Photos

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi backup up Hemsworth’s claim of being more built than ever for his latest Marvel appearance, saying, “It’s crazy how big Chris got for this. He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head.”

If anyone ever decides to create a live-action Popeye movie, we’d love to see Hemsworth and The Rock arm-wrestle for the leading role — with a physique like theirs, they’d both be an absolute knock-out.

