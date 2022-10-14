Jessica Alba’s Daughters Look Just Like Her in Sunny Family Photos

Jessica Alba‘s daughters not only look so grown up, but also just like their mother in a collection of sunny family photos shared by the actress and brand owner.

Alba took to Instagram to post a carousel of herself and her family at last week’s Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles, California, and they’re some of the most quintessential golden hour photos we’ve ever seen.

The first shot shows Alba surrounded by her husband, Cash Warren, and kids — daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Both Honor and Haven look strikingly similar to Alba, especially Haven, who is her mom’s spitting image. Honor looks equally similar to both of her parents, and as much as she resembles Alba, we think she looks slightly more similar to her dad — she has his facial structure, cheeks, and eyes.

The second photo shows Alba and Haven standing side-by-side, affirming their doppelganger effect — especially with their hair styled in the same middle-parted low bun. The two have the same face shape, nose, and mouth, and they appear to be wearing matching lip gloss, enhancing their twin-like resemblance even more.

At the Fairchild Media Group’s Women in Power Summit, Founder of @Honest & mom-of-three, @jessicaalba revealed the importance of empowering women and how her company strives to do so. https://t.co/Qrn6miqfCJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 16, 2022

A third shot of Alba, her daughters, and a few family friends still has us marveling at how wildly similar the mother-daughter trio looks — and not to mention how fashionable each of the three is. Alba wears loose cargo-style denim, a white crop top, an oversized sable-toned bomber jacket, gold accessories, and a chic woven crossbody bag.

Honor wears a blue and black plaid mini dress and an edgy black leather moto jacket, and Haven is dressed in a pair of relaxed white jeans, a cropped red tank top, and a small white purse. The girls have clearly inherited their style from their mama, along with their looks!

