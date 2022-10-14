Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He’s a ‘Fool’ for His Daughters’ Pranks

You can’t fool Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — unless you’re one of his youngest daughters. In that case, he suddenly loses all ability to detect pranks. The Black Adam star recently revealed he’s a “fool” for his daughter Jasmine, 6, and Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian, and it’s so adorable.

“My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the ‘Daddy close your eyes’ trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts,” he jokingly told PEOPLE at the premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 13. “Everything happens, that’s my superpower.”

“I’m a fool,” he added. “I don’t understand why I don’t get it.”

The Rock, who also shares daughter Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia, often shares videos of these adorable pranks on Instagram. Last weekend, his daughter Jasmine woke him up with a water balloon on the face.

“7am. Saturday morning and playing her favorite game, ‘daddy close your eyes’….,” he wrote. “Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🥰 🖤 💦 🎈.”

In July, he got a mustache and unibrow drawn on from his daughters, who love being silly with their dad. Related story Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Proves He's Dad of the Year By Choosing His Daughters Over Other Tempting Opportunities

Despite the adorable (and often messy) pranks from his daughters, the former WWE star wouldn’t change anything. In fact, he says his daughters are his highest priority.

“I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy,” Johnson said on CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month, when asked if he was considering a presidential run.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up,” he continued. “At this critical time in [my youngest daughters’ lives], that’s what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters.”

He reiterated his decision in another interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve worked so hard over the years to get to this point, right now, where they’re 6 [and] 4 — we’re enjoying life. I got every drop off, every pickup, bedtime routine, and the life that I want for them and the stability that I want for them that I frankly never had when I was a little boy. And I had a complicated relationship with my dad. So, I’m a patriot, I love our country and everybody in it. Right now, it’s those little girls.”

They are so lucky to have him as their dad!

