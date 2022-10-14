Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true!

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

*Cue excited screaming here!* This would be amazing!

Princess Kate, who is already mom to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, has been very open about her desire to have another baby. In fact, her friends have seen it coming. The source told Us Weekly, “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year.”

During her visit to the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Oct. 5, Middleton felt misty-eyed thinking about how big her kids have gotten.

"I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now," Middleton said while holding baby Giles Talbot-Erasus, per Daily Mail. "It just feels like yesterday."

Middleton also commented on how “very sweet” baby Bianca was as she held her. How could you not long for a baby of your own to snuggle after holding someone else’s? It’s such a bittersweet moment when your kids are suddenly too big to fit in your arms (and learn how to talk back). Babies are soft cuddles and sweet smells and adorable smiles and sweetness, and now I’m starting to get baby fever, too!

If this news is true, then it wasn’t easy for Middleton to convince her husband to try for another. In fact, she’s been working on it for a while.

During Princess Kate’s February 2022 solo tour of Denmark, she said the prospect of another baby makes her “very broody,” which is so very relatable.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” she continued. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

And at the beginning of this year, the couple visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire. When Middleton held a baby for photos, Prince William joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” He then looked at her and said, “No more!” adding, “Don’t take her with you.”

Now, he’s reportedly on board, and we are hoping this means a new little royal will be coming in 2024!

Can you imagine how cute it would be to see Prince Louis as a big brother? Princess Kate is so good with kids — even those who aren’t her own! — that she would totally nail being a mom of four. We’ll be on the lookout for a Christmas baby announcement …

