Bindi Irwin Takes a Cuddle Break With Daughter Grace While Walking Their Dog & It’s So Sweet

All mamas know cuddle time is the best time! Especially when your little one is as adorable as Bindi Irwin’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. In new photos on Instagram, the Australia Zoo conservationist takes a break from walking the family dog Piggy to give her toddler a hug, and the moment is so sweet we can’t stand it!

“These moments with my family are the best part of life,” Irwin captioned the post yesterday.

In the pictures, she is sitting cross-legged on the grass with the beautiful blue sky and greenery behind her. Grace is dressed in the cutest floral-print pants, a pink-striped shirt, and well-worn pink shoes, as she gives her mom a hug. Bindi is leaning in with her eyes closed, truly soaking up the snuggles, and Grace has a huge grin on her face. Her hands are a little blurry, like she was caught in-motion, which makes the hug even more precious.

For her part, Piggy is sitting happily next to the mother-daughter duo, with her tongue wagging. She’s wearing a doggy harness and a leash, and her brown-and-white fur looks so pet-able. She would probably be down for some cuddle time next!

Piggy, who shares an Instagram account with the Irwins’ other dog, Stella, run by Irwin’s brother Robert Irwin, commented on the photo 🐶 💞.

Others commented as well, with one person writing, “Precious snuggles captured forever. 🌸💗🐶”

"It's the little things…the little moments that are truly the best!…memories😊❤️," another wrote.

The family often goes on walks together. Last week, Piggy’s Instagram account featured a sweet snap of Grace walking the dog with her dad Chandler Powell.

“Favourite time of day – walkies with my family. 😊 — Piggy,” it was captioned.

Powell shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, “Grace showing me the correct way to walk a dog. These evening walks as a family are my favorite time of day.”

In June 2022, Irwin revealed that she loves her daily walks with Grace. “My favourite time of day. Evening walks through the @australiazoo gardens,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Grace also loves walking around the Australia Zoo and exploring the beach with her family.

In an interview with PEOPLE last week, Irwin said, “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she’s ready to take on the world,” Crikey! It’s The Irwins star added. As Grace’s mum, she’ll “always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me.”

Grace is a busy toddler, but she’ll always have time for her mama — and vice versa!

