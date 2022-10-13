Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka’s Twins Look So Grown Up Celebrating Their 12th Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris is getting sentimental on Instagram, and we can’t blame him.

In honor of his twins, who he shares with husband David Burtka, turning 12 years old, he shared a sweet side-by-side collage of himself with his arms wrapped around each child.

A photo of him and daughter Harper standing on a beach shows just how similar they look, and Harper is shockingly nearly as tall as her dad. He has his arms wrapped tightly around her while she looks relaxed and gives the camera a soft smile.

A very similar photo of Harris and son Gideon shows the duo standing at a skyscraper window with a sprawling city unfolding in the background. The photo shows their side profiles, rather than being head-on like the photo of Harris and Harper, but even from the side, Harris and his son have an undeniable resemblance as well.

The actor sweetly captioned the post, “Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me. They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist.”

#NeilPatrickHarris on the One Thing He Does to Make His Kids Laugh: https://t.co/4GetY29hyM pic.twitter.com/VcO5gDKHZM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2019

He continued, “Being a parent is all-consuming, the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done. But so, so worth it. The are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world.”

And to really bring on the tears, if they aren’t already flowing, Harris wrote, “I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life.”

He finished with a cute, “Plus, they’re super fun to hug… Happy birthday, Gid and Harps. I love you so much, and can’t believe you’re TWELVE!! How in the whenwhat?!? Xoxo balloon emojis.”

