Hilary Duff’s Daughter Mae Has a New Favorite Word & Toddler Moms Are Laughing in Solidarity

Toddlers are so precious. They give the best hugs, they are so cute, and they love discovering new ways to express themselves! It’s all so exciting — for a while. Eventually, they stumble across a new word that they repeat over and over again, and it can be downright annoying. Hilary Duff is going through this right now with her 18-month-old daughter Mae, and all toddler moms can relate!

“MJ you are very cute,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote on Instagram today. “Time to learn more words than ‘NO’ though.”

Why is it always ‘No’?! Seriously, my kids still love spouting off, “No!” and it’s more than a little grating.

Mae does look super cute in her photo, though. She’s wearing light pink pants, a matching sweater, and a floral print scarf tied in a knot on her head. Mae also has the most adorable mouse shoes on. She’s just sitting in a chair reading a book with a look on her face that says she is so over it (could this possibly be the time-out chair?).

Duff’s husband Matthew Koma, who she shares Mae and daughter Banks, 3, with, commented on the photo. “Kid looks so much like @nicolerichie I don’t get it,” he wrote, cheekily referencing Duff’s ex-boyfriend Joel Madden’s girlfriend Nicole Richie. (The four are apparently now friends and went on a date night together back in February, per PEOPLE.) Maybe he’s referencing the look she’s giving or the defiant “no” but either way, it’s hilarious.

Many people commented in solidarity, with one person writing, "Let me know how that goes! Currently having the same problem with mine. Except she says 'no way' 🤦🏻‍♀️."

Mae often keeps Duff on her toes, like when she screamed on an airplane earlier this year. She definitely has a sassy personality!

At least she seems to like books, though. Hopefully Mae will pick up some more words soon from reading with her mom, sister, and older brother Luca, 10, whom Duff shares with ex Mike Comrie.

“Story time has always been a big part of my family’s nighttime routine and it’s a great way for us to spend quality time together at the end of the day,” the Younger star told SheKnows in July. “Luca and Banks (and even Mae!) now look forward to reading at the end of the day and are excited to see what adventures we will get into before bed.”

The never-ending no’s are hard, but like everything else in motherhood, this is probably just a phase. Just think of it as raising a girl who isn’t afraid to say what she wants and assert her independence!

