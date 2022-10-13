Khloé Kardashian Sparked a Debate on Traveling with Kids: What Constitutes a ‘Vacation’?

Growing up, no family vacay was complete until my dad joked that he would “need a vacation to recover from this vacation.” I appropriately rolled my eyes at this tired refrain until I became a mom — suddenly, it all made sense. Traveling went from exciting getaways with too much food and amazing souvenirs to exhaustion, stress, crying kids, and toddler-sized mishaps (and that’s usually before we even board the plane). Mom of two Khloé Kardashian can relate, which is why she has a very specific rule for family vacations: they have to be somewhere tropical.

In a recent Tweet, @maikopoems asked Kardashian “What’s your dream vacation that you want to take with the babys?”

“@maikopoems In my opinion vacations are only tropical places,” the Good American founder responded.

It’s not a vacation when you have to take kids to a cold place and bundle them up and then one of them has to pee and you have to take off all their layers etc. so any place tropical — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2022

“It’s not a vacation when you have to take kids to a cold place and bundle them up and then one of them has to pee and you have to take off all their layers etc.,” she added. “So any place tropical.”

She has a point. Not to mention, there’s so much extra packing involved when you have to bring a million gloves, hats, scarves, jackets, socks, boots, and other layers to keep little ones warm.

“Haha my idea of vacation, is a kid free one! ” another person responded. Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, born via surrogate in July 2022, with ex Tristan Thompson, commented, “Hahahahaha fair enough.”

Others agreed. One person wrote, “If you are bringing children, it’s a trip. No children, then it’s a vacation. Location is a bonus but not a determining factor. ”

To be fair, going on a tropical vacation with preschoolers, toddlers, and/or babies isn’t exactly relaxing either. You have to apply (and re-apply) sunscreen to hot, sticky, sandy kids, change their swim diapers and/or take them potty and then convince them to put their wet swimsuit back on. Watch them vigilantly in the water — so they don’t drown — and the sand — so they don’t eat sand or put it in their eyes. There is no sunbathing on a towel with your book or playing around in the water unless you have dedicated kid-watchers. Even then, it can be hard to truly unwind with little ones saying, “Mommy, watch this!” every five seconds.

The Kardashians star makes it look easy though.

She went on a beach vacation with True and other members of the family this summer, sharing the most stunning photos. “Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she wrote.

The memories make traveling with your kids worth all the hassles! … Well, mostly.

