Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Planning to Reach Out to Meghan Markle to Resolve Tensions Mom-to-Mom

Moms know how to get things done better than anyone. And Kate Middleton has apparently decided it is time to help ease tensions between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, so she’s reportedly planning to reach out to Meghan Markle to clear things up — mom to mom.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told Us Weekly today.

This move is actually genius! Princess Kate is mom to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, and she has to juggle school pickups, comfort her kids, work, travel, and do 500 other things all while being a royal, so why not add “heal family tensions” to the list as well? It’s just one more thing a mom can get done better than a man (even if the men in question are princes).

The insider added that Middleton believes extending the olive branch to Markle is what the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana — both fantastic mothers themselves — “would’ve wanted.”

Markle is also a busy mom to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. She reportedly is willing to meet with Kate. “[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source told Us Weekly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston and New York City in December, which will mark their first trip with their new titles.

A source told Us Weekly that the duo are “hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond,” adding, “Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S. They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”

It also seems that Princess Kate is taking a hands-on approach to her relationship with Markle, which has been strained ever since the rumor about Middleton making Markle cry at her wedding to Prince Harry.

They have had their ups and downs throughout the years (see a complete timeline HERE), but recently, they have reportedly been making moves to repair the relationship. They greeted mourners together at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and they reportedly shared an “intimate dinner” together. The Sun shared, “the family affair was a small and private gathering with no pictures released.”

Hopefully the rift can be healed once and for all once these two amazing moms come together to fix the problem. Because if moms can’t get it done, who can?

