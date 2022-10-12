Mandy Moore Is Getting ‘All The Snuggles’ With Gus Before Baby #2 Arrives

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Mandy Moore/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Mandy Moore is in the last few weeks (days??) of her pregnancy, and there’s only one thing on her mind: spending as much one-on-one time with her older son Gus before baby number 2 is born. She recently posted a photo of her cuddling her 19-month-old, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and it is so incredibly sweet.

“As we play the patient waiting game, I’ll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know,” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram today.

“He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there’s change in the air and he’s going to be the best big brother ever. #thisisgus” she added.

Moore is wearing a white dress in the photo, leaning against a green couch in what appears to be her living room. Gus is dressed in only a diaper as he sits across his mama’s bump and leans into her, giving Moore the biggest hug. His head is tucked in the crook of her neck as she closes her eyes and wraps her arms around him. It’s such a beautiful moment.

The “In Real Life” singer revealed her pregnancy with a joyful announcement back in February, featuring Gus wearing a “big brother” t-shirt and holding two pieces of chalk. Moore captioned it, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

Last month, Moore shared gorgeous maternity photos from @photobyjennajones. She looks absolutely stunning — and very, very pregnant!

Many people were leaving supportive messages for Moore about being a mom of 2.

“Gus is going to be the best big brother ever ❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Can’t wait to see your whole family thrive with this big and love filled adventure. ❤️”

It’s going to be an adjustment, but there’s no doubt Gus will fall in love with his baby brother in no time.

Expecting a little Leo or a tiny Taurus? Check out the best baby names according to star sign.

 

