Hilary Duff is Soaking Up Sweet Moments With Her Son Luca: ‘Holding On to These Times’

Little boys love their mamas — but they don’t always appreciate PDA. In the blink of an eye they go from rambunctious goodbye kisses to embarrassed waves, and it’s a little heartbreaking. Hilary Duff knows that day is coming all too soon with her 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, so she is enjoying all the love and sweet moments she can get with him in the meantime.

“Epic weekend with Luca on the 5th grade camping trip!!” the How I Met Your Father star wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“Holding on to these times where he still wants to hang with me and have me around,” Duff continued. “So proud of this boy and all of his friends!”

Aww! It can be so hard to watch your kids growing up, but Duff seems to be doing a great job soaking it all up. She also shared several sweet pictures from the “epic” mother-son weekend, including a selfie where Duff casually has her arm around Luca in a sweet embrace.

The next one is a video of Luca and his friends playing tug-of-war. She shares more shots of Luca with his friends, Duff smiling in the sun, and Luca swimming and eating cotton candy. It looks like a great time!

The last photo is another selfie, this time with the Younger star closing her eyes and smiling while hugging her boy. He may be growing up, but he will always be her little boy. Related story Drake Celebrating His Son's Birthday is Giving Major Proud Papa Vibes

For many people, this sweet moment was a reminder of an episode of Lizzie McGuire.

“Life imitates art because this reminds me of when Lizzie McGuire’s mom went with her on HER school camping trip 😂 So cute! ❤️” someone commented on the post, and wow, this is so true! How awesome that she gets to recreate that special moment with her own child.

Others reminded her that boys will always love their moms, even if they don’t act like it.

“While you should absolutely cherish these times, He will always want you around,” someone wrote. “As someone who lost his Mom several years ago there’s not a day that goes by I don’t want her back. He may have some years where it’s not ‘cool’ but deep down he will always need you and want you around. Glad you had some good experiences with your son.”

Duff, who is also mom to daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma, often posts about her kids. On Luca’s 10th birthday, she shared a stunning shot of him outside, writing in part, “Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can’t imagine how it’s already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes …. “

“This time with you has been something I can’t even explain,” she continued. “It’s my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can’t wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years.”

Duff and Luca have the sweetest bond!

Some of our favorite famous parents are authors, too! Check out these celeb-authored kids’ books.